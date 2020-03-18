Want barbecue or pho? Two popular eateries to be neighbors in Palatine

Greg and Kristina Gaardbo, owners of popular Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine, are moving their popular restaurant from North Quentin Plaza to a strip mall in the village on the southeast corner of Lake-Cook and Hicks roads. The couple's Texas-style barbecue joint will neighbor popular Vietnamese restaurant Viet Taste. Daily Herald file photo

Palatine's far north side on Long Grove's border is poised to become a foodie destination.

Village council members this week approved a special-use permit for popular Chicago Culinary Kitchen to relocate in vacant space at Lake Cook Commons. Chicago Culinary Kitchen will move from North Quentin Plaza in Palatine to the southeast corner of Lake-Cook and Hicks roads.

Chicago Culinary Kitchen's Texas-style barbecue will neighbor critically acclaimed Viet Taste, known for banh mi sandwiches, pho and other dishes. Councilmen in January approved a special-use permit for the Vietnamese restaurant to operate in Lake Cook Commons.

Palatine Councilman Doug Myslinski was among the elected officials who thanked Chicago Culinary Kitchen for staying in the village. The eatery will be in council District 3, which Myslinski represents.

"You had a lot of options out there, so we appreciate you staying in Palatine," Myslinski told co-owners Greg and Kristina Gaardbo. "And District 3 is going to treat you well."

Chicago Culinary Kitchen is a hybrid business with cooking classes, catering, special gatherings and a weekend barbecue restaurant in North Quentin Plaza. The eatery has developed a regional following for brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, 18-hour pit beans and other items on a limited menu served from 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays until they run out.

To meet customer demand, the much larger new location will have 77 indoor seats, a bar and 20 outdoor patio seats. The Gaardbos said it could open by early summer.

Chicago Culinary Kitchen, which debuted as an event space in October 2016 and began the weekend restaurant five months later, will have a full liquor license in the new location. Its current license allows only beer and wine sales in the cozy space at Northwest Highway and Quentin Road.

"I'm originally from Palatine," said Kristina Gaardbo, a certified craft beer expert whose husband is a pitmaster. "I'm so excited that we're staying in Palatine. That was our hope for the business growth."

As for Viet Taste, the Palatine location will join existing restaurants in Libertyville and Norridge.

Viet Taste projects about 100 seats for the Lake Cook Commons spot, with a possible summer opening.

Terry Yormark II of South Barrington purchased what was a rundown strip mall about three years ago and has made building and parking lot improvements, along with attracting the high-profile restaurant tenants.

"It's important to keep green sprouts going during this difficult time for everybody, especially for the restaurant business," Yormark told council members. "And so it allows them and other companies to go ahead and lay seeds today that we'll see the fruition in a couple months."