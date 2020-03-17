Macy's, Ulta to close stores due to COVID-19

New York-based department store chain Macy's is closing all stores until March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. AP File Photo

Ulta Beauty will temporarily close all stores from Thursday until at least March 31 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Daily Herald file photo

Ulta Beauty and Macy's announced Tuesday they will be temporality closing their stores due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Macy's is closing stores at the end of the day Tuesday and will remain closed until March 31, officials said in a statement. All Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores will be closed. The New York-based department store chain has suburban stores in Bolingbrook, Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Skokie.

Bolingbrook-based Ulta Beauty will close all stores from 6 p.m. Thursday until at least March 31, company officials said.

"We understand the direct impact this will have on our associates and guests," said Ulta CEO Mary Dillon. "But during these critical times, we believe it is absolutely necessary to prioritize their safety and that of the broader communities we serve.

Both chains will continue to operate online through its respective apps and at macys.com and ulta.com. Ulta stores, in addition, will provide pickup service for online orders at its stores, the company said.

Both companies said their employees will receive pay and benefits during the closures.

"We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work," said Macy's Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette. "During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."

Ulta officials also announced the company is withdrawing its investor guidance previously issued for fiscal 2020 due to the fast changing nature of the COVID-19. No timetable for an update was given.