Drake Oak Brook gets new owner, renovation

OAK BROOK -- Autograph Collection Hotels has added The Drake Oak Brook to its brand' portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels around the world.

Following a multimillion-dollar top-to-bottom renovation, the new Drake Oak Brook signals a resurgence of exclusivity into the iconic hotel that started in 1961 as an extension of The Drake Hotel in downtown Chicago.

The 154-room, four-story landmark sits on 10 acres of landscaped grounds, adjacent to the Butler National Golf Course and Oak Brook Polo Club. Interior design firm Celano Design revamped the hotel's rooms, as well as 12 meeting rooms totaling 12,432 square feet of indoor space and 34,000 square feet of gardens, fountains and gazebo. In addition the American cuisine restaurant led by Ezequiel Dominguez, lobby bar, library and fitness center have been redone. A rejuvenating spa and pool are also coming this spring.

"The Drake Oak Brook is a very special property and its unique charm will shine as part of Autograph Collection Hotels," says David Duncan, president and CEO of First Hospitality. "We've assembled an excellent team to ensure every guest experience lives up to the hotel's distinguished reputation."