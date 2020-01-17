BurgerIM at Streets of Woodfield closes 6 months after opening

The new BurgerIM restaurant at Streets of Woodfield shopping center in Schaumburg has closed less than six months after it opened.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said he'd heard company-wide issues had led to the closing of the location.

The BurgerIM location at 3041 Butterfield Road in Oak Brook remains open and there are no plans to close, a representative there said Friday.

The Schaumburg franchise was owned by a Hanover Park resident making his first foray into the restaurant business. He could not be reached for comment Friday. No one at BurgerIM's California headquarters immediately responded to a request for comment.

The business received its special-use permit last June with the aim of opening two months later.

Frank said there is not yet another tenant lined up for the 1,765-square-foot space of Suite 320 that was previously occupied by a Jersey Mike's Subs.

BurgerIM made its debut in the Los Angeles area in 2016 and by the middle of last year was operating in 15 states. At the time the Schaumburg location receive its special-use permit, the chain expected to have nearly 500 stores by the end of 2019.

The name of the chain derives from the Hebrew word, "IM," meaning "many," and literally translates as "Many Burgers."

The restaurant specializes in gourmet burgers made from a variety of meats and of a smaller size of which most people would order several at a time.