Texas Roadhouse opening in Mount Prospect Jan. 20

A new Texas Roadhouse will open in Mount Prospect on Jan. 20. It's part of a redevelopment of a former auto dealership that also includes a Buona Beef restaurant and The Tile Shop. Courtesy of Texas Roadhouse

The new Texas Roadhouse in Mount Prospect is set to open to the public Monday, Jan. 20, but first the restaurant will host special events in the coming days to honor and benefit local organizations.

Next week, as the restaurant at 841 E. Rand Road trains new cooks, meat cutters and other kitchen members, first responders from Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights will be first to try its offerings.

The restaurant also will host invitation-only events before opening and raise money for Lemons of Love, a Mount Prospect-based charity that offers programming and support services to cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers, and provides care packages for those undergoing chemotherapy.

"Being a strong community partner is part of our mission," Managing Partner Matt Slezak said in an announcement of the opening. "Lemons of Love is a staple in this community, a partner to those in need and exemplifies community and partnership. We're so excited to partner with Lemons of Love and can't imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate our opening."

To celebrate the public opening, the restaurant and Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce will hold an official ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

The restaurant, which officials say will bring 187 new jobs to the community, is part of a redevelopment of the former Mitchell Buick site, called Mount Prospect Pointe. Other tenants of the development include a Buona Beef restaurant that opened in December and The Tile Shop.