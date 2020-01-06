 

Peppa Pig play center to replace Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield

      The now shuttered Rainforest Cafe will be turned into the new Peppa Pig Indoor Play Center at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      A family walking by the former Rainforest Cafe site in Woodfield Mall takes a peek inside to see the new Peppa Pig World of Play that will replace the closed restaurant the lower level of the Schaumburg shopping center. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      The former Rainforest Cafe site will soon be home to the new Peppa Pig Indoor Play Center at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/6/2020 4:03 PM

Work is under way on the transformation of the 24-year-old Rainforest Cafe site at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg into the third Peppa Pig Indoor Play Center in the nation, and the fourth in the world.

The business -- with existing U.S. locations in Grapevine, Texas; Auburn Hills, Michigan; and Shanghai -- is based on the British animated children's TV program "Peppa Pig." It's expected to feature 14 themed areas of free-roaming play for preschool-aged children.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Schaumburg location is expected to occupy the entire 23,000-square-foot space on the lower level of the Sears wing previously used by Rainforest Cafe before it closed New Year's Day, Woodfield Mall spokeswoman Bonni Pear said.

It is no coincidence that one kid-friendly venue at the mall is being replaced by another, she added.

"This was a strategic decision based on meeting the needs of the Woodfield shopper -- specifically the Woodfield family shopper," Pear said.

Woodfield officials do not have an exact date for the opening of the new business and representatives of Peppa Pig World of Play did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Peppa Pig World of Play website lists a Spring 2020 opening for the Woodfield location.

