Nearly $3.2 million spent on marijuana on first day of recreational sales

More than 77,000 people bought recreational marijuana Wednesday on the first day it was offered in Illinois and spent nearly $3.2 million doing so.

State officials don't have figures yet on how much tax revenue the sales generated, but at the very least they will produce almost $200,000 in state sales taxes alone. Depending on the potency of the marijuana, the tax rate ranges from an additional 10% to 25%, which will add hundreds of thousands more in tax revenue for the state. Municipalities that allow recreational dispensaries also charge taxes on the products.

The average consumer spent $42 on the first day of recreational marijuana sales.

Lines snaked around dispensaries around the state for most of the day Wednesday and 77,128 people were served, with some potential buyers sent home before they could get inside.

New lines formed today at the suburban dispensaries in Addison, Mundelein and North Aurora with hundreds of people waiting at each location when doors opened for business.