Fat Rosie's to open Friday in Schaumburg

Fat Rosie's, which will open its newest location in Schaumburg on Friday, offers 11 margaritas on the rocks and three frozen varieties. Courtesy of Fat Rosie's

Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar, which already has locations in Naperville and Frankfort, will be opening its newest restaurant at 4 p.m. Friday at 870 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg.

According to its website, fatrosies.com, the restaurant will open for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, with lunch and brunch hours to be announced soon.

However, Fat Rosie's will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The menu can be seen online.