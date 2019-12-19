Fat Rosie's to open Friday in Schaumburg
Updated 12/19/2019 5:14 PM
Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar, which already has locations in Naperville and Frankfort, will be opening its newest restaurant at 4 p.m. Friday at 870 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg.
According to its website, fatrosies.com, the restaurant will open for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, with lunch and brunch hours to be announced soon.
However, Fat Rosie's will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The menu can be seen online.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.