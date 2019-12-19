 

Fat Rosie's to open Friday in Schaumburg

  • Fat Rosie's, which will open its newest location in Schaumburg on Friday, offers 11 margaritas on the rocks and three frozen varieties.

Daily Herald report
Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar, which already has locations in Naperville and Frankfort, will be opening its newest restaurant at 4 p.m. Friday at 870 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg.

According to its website, fatrosies.com, the restaurant will open for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, with lunch and brunch hours to be announced soon.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

However, Fat Rosie's will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The menu can be seen online.

