Elk Grove board paves way for two new hotels, restaurant

Construction will begin next year on a 105-room Country Inn & Suites at 1600 E. Oakton St. in Elk Grove Village, officials announced Wednesday. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

A 96-room Tru by Hilton hotel will be built in 2021 on Oakton Street in Elk Grove Village, under plans moved forward by the village board this week. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village trustees on Tuesday approved zoning changes that clear the way for construction of two new hotels and a restaurant on the site of the blighted Elk Grove Village Hotel.

Under the plan, the 7.43-acre site at 1600 Oakton Street -- near the Elmhurst Road I-90 interchange and a half-mile from the $1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park -- will be divided into three parcels for development in separate phases.

The first phase will see construction of a 105-room Country Inn & Suites beginning early next spring where the demolished Elk Grove Village Hotel stood, officials said.

A restaurant or commercial building is planned for phase two of the development, followed by construction of a four-story, 96-room Tru by Hilton hotel in 2021.

The village bought the site last year for $5.6 million, and in August approved a redevelopment agreement with Sunrise Retail Development LLC. The developer expects to invest about $25 million into the site, officials said Wednesday.

"Bringing this development to fruition fulfills our long-term goal to revitalize the site of the obsolete Elk Grove Hotel," Mayor Craig Johnson said in a statement released by the village. "Bringing two brand new hotels and other amenities to Elk Grove Village will give area businesses and our residents additional options for their out-of-town guests.

"Further, the investment will strengthen our tax base and create jobs. And, it is our hope that this $25 million investment will be a catalyst for future private investment in the area," he added.