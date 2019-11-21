Fuddruckers closes longtime Schaumburg location

Fuddruckers closed its Schaumburg restaurant of more than three decades Wednesday night.

"Unfortunately, it was a call that had to be made," said Gerald Carothers, area leader for Fuddruckers. "We're sorry that we had to do that."

Schaumburg's Director of Communications & Outreach Allison Albrecht said the village approved the Fuddruckers building at 436 E. Golf Road in 1985. Village officials now plan to work with the property owners on marketing the site for another restaurant.

Carothers said he had no information about what the next use of the site might be.

There are two remaining Fuddruckers in Illinois, in Downers Grove and in Matteson.