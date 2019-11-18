Shane's Deli to close at site of former Cock Robin in Wheaton

Shane's Deli, a downtown Wheaton landmark in the old Cock Robin building, is closing more than 18 months after five friends took over the lunch spot and rallied to save a piece of Wheaton nostalgia.

Eric Schlickman started running Shane's on his own in May while preparing to open his new burger restaurant and taphouse at 302 W. Front St. Now he has announced Shane's will be shutting its doors Dec. 8.

"With the redevelopment of the site planned for early 2020 and the lull in business that always takes place in the winter months, the time to close Shane's doors has come," Schlickman said in a statement Monday. "We are grateful that communication with the property owner, another Wheaton resident, has always been open and honest, and we've felt his full support of our business."

Shane's and other businesses along Wesley and Hale streets have dealt with major construction headaches from an ongoing downtown streetscape revitalization.

"We are also grateful to the City of Wheaton for having the foresight to do extensive streetscape work, setting the stage for the next chapter of our city's development," Schlickman said. "Of course, Shane's Deli wouldn't be the downtown Wheaton staple that it is without the patronage of so many locals, so we would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of you that have spent countless first days of school, birthdays, celebrations, and normal everyday meals in our little deli."

Shortly after opening his new restaurant, 302 Wheaton, in September, Schlickman left open the possibility of relocating Shane's.

"We don't know what the future holds for Shane's, but as we anticipate its absence, we can't help but get excited about new ways to serve our community," he said Monday.

A proposal surfaced in summer 2017 to tear down the iconic Cock Robin building as part of a redevelopment of the prominent corner into condos with space for retailers at Wesley and Hale streets.

The previous deli owner, Shane Rodgers, had planned to close his namesake deli until Schlickman and his friends bought the downtown staple at the eleventh hour in May 2018.

Cock Robin was a throwback to a retro diner that served steak burgers and ice cream in square scoops. Shane's largely kept the layout and exterior intact, though the marquee sign with a robin in a tuxedo is long gone.