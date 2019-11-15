Topgolf in Schaumburg opens to serious golfers and those just looking to have fun

Suzi Sullivan of North Barrington was among those who took advantage of the first official day at the new Topgolf in Schaumburg to practice her game with three friends from work. Though she does play golf herself, she said the friends came for the entertainment aspect.

"We all wanted to go out to do something fun," Sullivan said.

And that's just fine with Director of Operations Brett Hintz, who says the venue is meant to be a fun place for serious golfers looking to polish their game, and golfers and nongolfers looking to have fun.

The 67,000-square-foot sports entertainment venue includes nearly 24,000 square feet of outdoor hitting bays on three levels as well as indoor space for a restaurant, lounge, banquet room and shop.

Sullivan said she likes that Topgolf gives an opportunity for friends, who have varying levels of ability to play the game, to have fun without the competitive pressure that might exist on a "real" golf course.

"It's a fun place to be, and there's so many different games," she said.

Topgolf is an anchor for the continuing redevelopment of Motorola's former corporate campus into a 225-acre combination of stores, offices, multifamily housing and entertainment venues.