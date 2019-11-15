Bevy of new restaurants opening soon in Vernon Hills

Several restaurants featuring a variety of cuisines will be opening soon in Vernon Hills.

Situated in the northeast part of town with one exception, the offerings are coming from a combination of filling old spots and new construction.

In the Vernon Hills Town Center at routes 21 and 45 on the south side of the village, Salsa Street Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is readying the former Roti Modern Mediterranean space for its fourth location.

"The goal is Dec. 5. We're working really hard to get everything done," said Brenda Huerta, who will be managing the new spot.

The first Salsa Street opened in Sleepy Hollow in 2014, followed by locations in Palatine and at the Randhurst Mall in Mount Prospect.

Huerta's brother, Beto, owns the restaurants as well as Fiesta Grill in Chicago, but that is a separate entity and has a different menu, she said. Salsa Street features 20 types of tacos.

To the north, work continues to convert the former TGI Friday's at 151 E. Townline Road (Route 60) to a Jameson's Charhouse. Owner Spiro Angelos said the plan is to open what will be the eighth suburban Jameson's by Dec. 10.

The facade is being renovated, a patio is being added on the west side of the building and the front is being updated with decorative stone and brick. TGI Friday's had occupied the building for 25 years, and Jameson's will be only the second user.

Jameson's also has locations in Crystal Lake, Huntley, Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Bloomingdale, Woodridge and Skokie.

At the River Tree Court shopping center on the southeast corner of routes 60 and 21, Ramen House Shinchan is expected to open in a few weeks.

The food is inspired by the head chef's hometown of Nagoya, Japan, and features traditional tonkotsu ramen, Japanese curry and rice bowls, and other dishes.

"We felt this was an untapped area" for that type of cuisine, said Andrew Park, who is part owner of the business. Ramen House also has a location at Euclid and Plum Grove roads in Palatine.

North across Route 60, two restaurants are under construction at the Mellody Farm retail center.

Buttermilk Café restaurant and coffee bar elevates traditional breakfast offerings in an "urban barn" atmosphere and serves classic espresso and a variety of craft alcoholic beverages. Buttermilk has locations in Geneva and Naperville.

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea showcases a diverse range of coffees and teas, including global brands. It has locations in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Oak Park and three in Chicago.

Buttermilk and Fairgrounds are among about a dozen restaurants to have debuted at Mellody Farm since the center opened in October 2018. The roster includes the relocated Roti Modern Mediterranean.

Also under construction on Route 60 just west of Hawthorn Mall is a stand-alone Panda Express, which would be the chain's third location in Vernon Hills.

And inside the mall, 60 & 21 Cafe and Wine Bar is set to debut on Black Friday in the transformed Center Court area.

Plans also are in the works for three stand-alone restaurants on mall property on Milwaukee Avenue, but no names have been released or construction begun.