Furniture wholesaler expands, relocates U.S. headquarters

BLOOMINGDALE -- NAI Hiffman represented Target Marketing Systems in a 154,000-square-foot lease at 270 Madsen Drive in the Bloomingdale Corporate Center, an industrial business park in Bloomingdale.

The company, an importer and wholesale distributor of furniture products, will expand and relocate its U.S. headquarters to the building, vacating its current 101,000-square-foot space in nearby Carol Stream.

Mark Moran, executive vice president of NAI Hiffman, represented Target Marketing Systems in the transaction, which fills the entire property. Jones Lang LaSalle represented the owner, Barings Real Estate Advisers.

Under the terms of the long-term lease, which will commence at the beginning of 2020, Barings, which purchased the property in 2017 on behalf of an institutional client, will complete a build out of office space and add enhanced lighting and charging stations to the property's warehouse.

Situated on 9.84 acres, 270 Madsen Drive features 30-foot clear heights, 15 truck docks, one drive-in door and 85 parking spaces.