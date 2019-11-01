Raising Cane's opening in Schaumburg Nov. 5

Raising Cane's, which opened this location in Naperville in 2017, will hold a grand opening Tuesday, Nov. 5 for its first Schaumburg location at 1205 E. Higgins Road. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will make its Schaumburg debut Tuesday at 1205 E. Higgins Road.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a "Lucky 20" drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older free Cane's for a year.

Schaumburg's new Raising Cane's will accept entries from 8:30 to 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9 and 10 a.m. Winners must be present.

A grand opening ceremony followed by an official ribbon-cutting begins at 9 a.m.

Village President Tom Dailly will give a speech and the Chicago Wolves mascot, Skates, and Schaumburg Boomers mascot, Coop, will be on-site.

Raising Cane's will make a donation to the Schaumburg Professional Firefighters Benevolent Association.

The first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a Cane's T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo that may be redeemed on a later visit.