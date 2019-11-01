Raising Cane's opening in Schaumburg Nov. 5
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will make its Schaumburg debut Tuesday at 1205 E. Higgins Road.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a "Lucky 20" drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older free Cane's for a year.
Schaumburg's new Raising Cane's will accept entries from 8:30 to 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9 and 10 a.m. Winners must be present.
A grand opening ceremony followed by an official ribbon-cutting begins at 9 a.m.
Village President Tom Dailly will give a speech and the Chicago Wolves mascot, Skates, and Schaumburg Boomers mascot, Coop, will be on-site.
Raising Cane's will make a donation to the Schaumburg Professional Firefighters Benevolent Association.
The first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a Cane's T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo that may be redeemed on a later visit.