Future of 5G conference on Nov. 14

NAPERVILLE -- hub88 is hosting a 5G Solutions Conference -- Use Cases for Today and Tomorrow event, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the hub88 Technology Center, 2000 W. Lucent Lane, Naperville.

The conference will showcase how 5G and hub88 Communications Lab members are revolutionizing work, learning and life. Attendees will learn from and network with industry experts, innovators, and enablers in IoT, smart cities, mobility and manufacturing. Moderators include Don DeLoach, CEO, Rocket Wagon Ventures; Michael Pegues, CIO, City of Aurora Smart City Initiative; Nathan Griener, founder and president, Design Mill Inc.; Ryan Walsh, CEO, Valqari; and Rafael Salmi, president, Richardson RFPD.

There will also a closing reception and networking. Light lunch will be served.

Early bird tickets are free until Nov. 6, and general admission $15 after Nov 6 -- $15. Students are free, and donations are welcome. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hub88-5g-solutions-demo-day-tickets-78512506019.

hub88 is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit community dedicated to accelerating technology in commerce, education, and entrepreneurship.