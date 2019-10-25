Gyros, hot dog restaurant to replace former Wendy's in Schaumburg

This is a rendering of the recently approved Fino Gyros and Hot Dog restaurant planned to replace the former Wendy's at the northeast corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads in Schaumburg that closed four years ago as a new Wendy's opened to the east. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The owner of Chicago Prime Steakhouse in Schaumburg is behind a venture to transform a dilapidated former Wendy's building nearby on the northeast corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads into an independent fast-food restaurant named Fino Gyros and Hot Dogs.

The 2,600-square-foot building at 1500 E. Algonquin Road was already 40 years old when it closed in October 2015, just before the current, modern Wendy's opened immediately to the east.

A significant facelift to the building, including adding a second drive-through and additional landscaping, is planned before the new restaurant's targeted opening in mid-February, project architect Angelo Stamatoukos said.

Village trustees approved the project this week, after the unanimous recommendation of the zoning board of appeals.

The restaurant will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with up to 12 employees working during peak shifts.

The menu is expected to include gyros, hot dogs, hamburgers, deli sandwiches, pasta, salads, seafood and similar fare, as well as Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

A request for a liquor license is anticipated but has not yet been made.

A 424-square-foot patio is planned for the front of the building for seasonal outdoor seating limited to four tables.

Landscaped open space on the 0.7-acre site will increase to 4,797 square feet, but that required a variance because it was below the new requirement for 5,893 square feet. The plan calls for adding about four times the required number of shrubs in its planting beds.

Changes to the site will allow room for 33 parking spaces, a variation from the 40 required by code.

To improve responses to emergency calls, the fire department is requesting the village change the restaurant's address to 1430 E. Algonquin Road to fix existing inconsistencies.