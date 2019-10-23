Pac-Man restaurant at Woodfield marks anniversary

The Pac-Man Entertainment restaurant at Woodfield Mall will mark its one-year anniversary in late October since its change of concept from the original Level 257. Courtesy of Pac-Man Entertainment

Pac-Man Entertainment at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its concept change from Level 257 with an open house on Friday, Oct. 25, and an anniversary celebration on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Though first opened under a different name and concept in 2015, the change was part of the strategy makeover by Kiyoshi Saito, president and CEO of NAMCO USA. The location expanded and focused its food and entertainment offerings around one simple philosophy, "Replay the Moment" through all its offerings, not just games.

"We consider it a privilege to have the premier Pac-Man location here in Schaumburg," Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said in an announcement of the anniversary events. "It's a wonderful venue with lots of great entertainment, games, and food for the entire family."