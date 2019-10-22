Elderwerks now open at Palatine Plaza on Northwest Highway

Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce members recently gathered to celebrate the opening of a business in Palatine. Cary-based Elderwerks Education & Resource Center for Seniors has opened at 251 E. Northwest Highway. Suzanne Corr, president and CEO of the Barrington-area chamber, and Elderwerks President Jennifer Prell were among those to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Palatine Plaza. "Our new center will support older adults with complimentary information, referrals and guidance for senior living options, care and all support services," Prell said.