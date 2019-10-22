Elderwerks now open at Palatine Plaza on Northwest Highway
Updated 10/22/2019 5:30 PM
Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce members recently gathered to celebrate the opening of a business in Palatine. Cary-based Elderwerks Education & Resource Center for Seniors has opened at 251 E. Northwest Highway. Suzanne Corr, president and CEO of the Barrington-area chamber, and Elderwerks President Jennifer Prell were among those to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Palatine Plaza. "Our new center will support older adults with complimentary information, referrals and guidance for senior living options, care and all support services," Prell said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.