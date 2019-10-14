True Food Kitchen to open in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK -- True Food Kitchen, which focuses on healthy, flavorful dining, will open its second Illinois location in

Oakbrook Center on Nov. 20.

Founded by integrative medicine expert Dr. Andrew Weil, True Food Kitchen's seasonal menu is rooted in the principles of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid, emphasizing wholesome, simple ingredients with preparation to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient.

Some of True Food Kitchen's signature dishes, which will be available at the Oak Brook location, include the Ancient Grains Bowl, Organic Tuscan Kale Salad, Inside Out Quinoa Burger, Spaghetti Squash Casserole, and the Flourless Chocolate Cake, a guilt-free dessert. True Food Kitchen recently launched its new fall menu with seasonal ingredients and new dishes including the Butternut Squash Pizza, Seasonal Ingredient Salad, Roasted Brussels sprouts, the vegan Unbeetable Burger, and Thai Coconut Sea Bass.

The restaurant's lively scratch bar will feature freshly pressed juices, organic teas, and natural refreshers, such as the seasonal Sparkling Prickly Pear Tisane and favorites including the Hangover Rx and Kale Aid.

The Oak Brook location is the chain's 32nd restaurant. For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com/oakbrook.