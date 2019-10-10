New Planet Fitness in Schaumburg plans official opening Tuesday
Updated 10/10/2019 8:09 PM
Planet Fitness will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Tuesday for its latest location in Schaumburg.
The 20,200-square-foot gym at 160 Barrington Road will host the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary food, live entertainment from DJ Flipside, giveaways and prizes. Skates, the mascot from the Chicago Wolves, will be there, and Mundelein native Danni Allen, winner of NBC's "The Biggest Loser," will lead a workout session.
The facility -- open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week -- features cardio machines, strength equipment, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, flat screen televisions, tanning beds, and massage loungers and chairs.
