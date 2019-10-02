Shake Shack to open Schaumburg location next week

Shake Shack fans won't have to wait long for the restaurant's Schaumburg location to start dishing out hamburgers, griddled flat-top hot dogs and frozen custard creations.

Plans call for Shake Shack to open at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the perimeter of Woodfield Mall at 1765 E. Golf Road, with the first 100 customers in line receiving custom tote bags.

Shake Shack joins a restaurant roster in the Woodfield Gatherings plaza that includes Naf Naf Grill, Blackwood BBQ, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and MOD Pizza.

"When looking for new locations, Shake Shack is especially drawn to places with compelling sites and thriving communities, places where our incredible team members may want to move or live and places where we believe there will be a strong guest demand," said brand communications manager Meg Castranova. "As we were looking to expand our Illinois presence, Schaumburg was a natural fit for Shake Shack."

New York-based Shake Shack bills itself as a modern-day roadside burger stand using 100% all-natural Black Angus beef. Its menu also boasts the flat-top wieners, chicken sandwiches, freshly made frozen custard and crinkle-cut fries.

Shake Shack plans to have wine and a local beer selection at the Schaumburg store. Among the suds choices will be those from Chicago's Half Acre Beer Co. and Revolution Brewing.

An outdoor patio will be one of the highlights of the 5,117-square-foot Shake Shack. The tabletops were crafted from reclaimed bowling alley lanes while chairs were made from sustainable materials, according to the company.

Shake Shack has been popping up in the suburbs. A Vernon Hills location opened in June and an Oak Brook restaurant debuted in late 2018.

Beginning with one restaurant in New York's Madison Square Park in 2004, Shake Shack has grown to about 230 locations in the United States. It also has 70 international locations.