New stores set for 2020 openings in vacant spots on Randall Road in Algonquin

An artist's rendering of the new Floor & Decor, which will open in the space used to house Toys R Us and Babies R Us in Oakridge Court Shopping Center, on Randall Road in Algonquin. COURTESY OF FLOOR & DECOR

Two new tenants are coming to the Randall Road corridor in Algonquin early next year, to fill up sizable vacant retail space.

Construction has already begun on a new 80,000-square-foot Floor & Decor store. It will fill the vacant spot left when Toys R Us and Babies R Us left Algonquin after closing all of their stores nationwide.

In addition to taking over that space, the businesses also will fill up additional empty retail spaces next to the former children's stores, bringing the total project to 80,000 square feet in the Oakridge Court Shopping Center, which also currently includes tenants such as TJ Maxx, Binny's, Five Below and J.C. Penney, said Algonquin's Community Development Director Russell Farnum.

The shopping center sits on the west side of Randall, just south of Harnish Drive.

A large vacant spot just a little to the south in Algonquin also soon will be home to a new business.

The empty 40,000-square-foot Dania Furniture store will be filled by a 24 Hour Fitness, the second largest fitness chain in the country, Farnum said.

The 24 Hour Fitness business will be in the Galleria, which is on the east side of Randall near County Line Road. Other businesses in that plaza include Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store, Best Buy and Potbelly.

"The village is very fortunate to have two national tenants select Algonquin and backfill the vacant big box space in our vigorous Randall Road retail corridor," said Algonquin Village President John Schmitt.

Farnum said both of the business are expected to open in early 2020.

In addition, he said, the community is actively trying to fill other vacant spots along the Randall Road corridor with new businesses.

"The village has a lot of exciting things going on right now," he said.

Fall fun at Geneva Commons

Geneva Commons outdoor mall along the Randall Road corridor is hosting a fall fest this month.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, there will be free fun for little goblins, pirates and princesses.

The activities will take place on the Green, at the center of Geneva Commons.

There will be a hay bale maze, pumpkin painting, face painting, balloon art, games, prizes and music. There will also be treats for everyone.

Yumz gone

The popular frozen yogurt shop Yumz along the Randall Road corridor in Lake in the Hills is closed.

Yumz was one of the first of its kind of create-your-own yogurt shops along the Randall Road corridor. Patrons loved selecting their favorite flavor or flavors of frozen yogurt, mixing them together, and filling them with whichever topping they wanted. Their creations were then weighed, and the cost was based upon their weight.

A sign on the store's door this month read "store closed."

The store was on the east side of Randall Road, just north of Algonquin Road near Einstein's Bagels and Jersey Mike's.

A call for comment to the store was not returned.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.