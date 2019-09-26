New At Home store opens on Schaumburg's west side

The new At Home interior decor store has opened in a portion of the former Lowe's hardware on Schaumburg's west side. A 24 hour Fitness health club is planned for another portion of the vacant Lowe's space. Courtesy of At Home Group Inc.

A new At Home interior decor store has opened in a portion of the former Lowe's at 101 N. Barrington Road, on Schaumburg's west side, company officials announced.

It's the seventh Illinois location for the Texas-based retail chain and 208th store nationwide.

The 95,350-square-foot store offers more than 50,000 home decor items, including furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares, along with tabletop, patio and seasonal decor.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our seventh store in the Chicago market," At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird said in the announcement.

An open house will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, featuring gift card giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

The new store is replacing an At Home located in the Woodfield Village Green Shopping Center across Golf Road from Woodfield Mall.

Joining it in the former Lowe's space will be a 24 Hour Fitness health club, which will occupy about 37,000 square feet of the shuttered big box hardware store.

The Lowe's store opened in January 2006 and closed abruptly after 5½ years of operation. The building's size made it challenging to find a new tenant, village officials said.