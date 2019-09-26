Luxury apartment complex planned near Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale

A long-vacant property near Bloomingdale's Stratford Square Mall is expected to become the site of a new 90-unit apartment complex.

Bloomingdale trustees this week gave Noah Properties preliminary approval to construct four luxury apartment buildings on more than five acres north of Army Trail Road and east of Knollwood Drive. The L-shaped parcel is adjacent a Marriott Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott.

"The village board was excited to approve the luxury apartment proposal of Noah Properties to take the former Toll Brothers site that has been sitting vacant since 2006," Mayor Franco Coladipietro said in a statement.

Trustees are expected to give final approval on Oct. 14.

The proposal from Noah Properties comes 13 years after the village board approved a plan from another developer -- Toll Brothers -- to construct two 45-unit condominium buildings.

While an access road and utilities were constructed years ago, work on the condominium buildings never started, village officials said.

As part of its plan, Noah Properties wants to construct four three-story apartment buildings -- three with 24 units and one with 18 units. The development would have 180 parking spaces.

Officials said the new buildings would be constructed entirely of brick masonry and smooth-face stone. All of the terraces, as well as the entrance canopies, would be painted metal.

"The proposed units offer a clean new modern look," Coladipietro said.

The complex is expected to attract young professionals and empty-nesters. The mayor said it will provide an alternative for those who want to stay in Bloomingdale but aren't looking to own.

"The development provides a wonderful asset and compliments our community well," he said.

The planning and zoning commission approved the project, in part, because the total number of units is the same as what Toll Brothers proposed, officials said. The village's comprehensive plan called for residential development at the site.

Officials said it's possible construction could start this year and be completed in 2020.