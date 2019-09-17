Legacy Healthcare adds two suburban facilities

SKOKIE -- Bella Terra Streamwood and Bella Terra Wheeling have joined Legacy Healthcare's portfolio of homes in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Bella Terra Streamwood is located at 815 Irving Park Road, Streamwood and Bella Terra Wheeling is at 730 W. Hintz Road in Wheeling. The residential health care consulting services company said it is committed to maintaining and investing in current staff to expand necessary service lines.

"This acquisition continues our growth north and west giving us more access to partnerships with major hospital networks, new communities, and health care providers," said Legacy Healthcare COO Shai Berdugo.

Bella Terra Streamwood, with 214 beds, and Bella Terra Wheeling, with 215 beds, join Bella Terra Morton Gove as the second and third locations for Bella Terra in the Chicagoland area. Legacy has a total of 49 facilities in Illinois, South Dakota, Montana and Utah.