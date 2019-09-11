Two more stores moving into Woodfield Mall

Retailers The Children's Place and L'Occitane soon will be joining the many others at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Daily Herald file photo, 2009

A pair of retailers -- The Children's Place and L'Occitane -- have announced plans to open at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in the coming weeks.

The Children's Place, a children's apparel and accessories store, expects to open by early October on the mall's upper level Sears wing, next to Puma.

L'Occitane, a beauty products retailer, is scheduled to return to the mall in late September. It will be on the upper level above the Grand Court and next to Sephora.

Other high-profile stores opening at Woodfield Mall during the second half of this year have been men's activewear company TravisMathew, jewelry boutique Lovisa, Korea-based designer brand XIMIVOGUE, and Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop, one of only four brick-and-mortar pop-up shops in the nation for the e-commerce brand.

