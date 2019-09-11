 

Two more stores moving into Woodfield Mall

  • Retailers The Children's Place and L'Occitane soon will be joining the many others at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    Retailers The Children's Place and L'Occitane soon will be joining the many others at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Daily Herald file photo, 2009

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/11/2019 4:14 PM

A pair of retailers -- The Children's Place and L'Occitane -- have announced plans to open at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in the coming weeks.

The Children's Place, a children's apparel and accessories store, expects to open by early October on the mall's upper level Sears wing, next to Puma.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

L'Occitane, a beauty products retailer, is scheduled to return to the mall in late September. It will be on the upper level above the Grand Court and next to Sephora.

Other high-profile stores opening at Woodfield Mall during the second half of this year have been men's activewear company TravisMathew, jewelry boutique Lovisa, Korea-based designer brand XIMIVOGUE, and Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop, one of only four brick-and-mortar pop-up shops in the nation for the e-commerce brand.

• If you're not a subscriber, get a great introductory deal to become one and never miss another Schaumburg story.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 