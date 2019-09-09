Aldi closing Carol Stream store to open new Bloomingdale supermarket

Aldi is opening a new Bloomingdale store, but the discount grocery chain is scaling back in Carol Stream.

Renovations are currently underway to convert a former Staples building into an Aldi at Army Trail Road and Madsen Drive near the Bloomingdale Costco. In Carol Stream, Aldi reopened a Schmale Road grocery in June 2017 after a major renovation as part of the company's "aggressive" plan to remodel and expand U.S. stores.

The existing Aldi on Schmale Road will remain open, but Aldi is closing its other Carol Stream store and relocating just over a mile away to the chain's new supermarket in Bloomingdale.

Once the Bloomingdale store opens this winter, the Carol Stream store on Stark Drive will close, Batavia Division Vice President Laura Branneman said Monday. Aldi is listing the Stark Drive property, west of Gary Avenue, for sale this week.

"We are opening a brand new store in Bloomingdale to provide our customers with an improved shopping experience," Branneman said in a statement. "The new store will have open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally friendly building materials and plenty of refrigerator space for our robust selection of fresh produce, dairy and meat."

It's unclear how much sales tax revenue the new Bloomingdale store could generate. Aldi did not provide those estimates to village officials, Community and Economic Development Director Sean Gascoigne said.

Based on the plans submitted by Aldi to the village, the existing Staples building is 20,324 square feet.