Schaumburg trustees approve a new grocery store without knowing its name

A nearly 43,000-square-foot grocery store is on its way to the former Babies R Us site on Golf Road in Schaumburg after winning village trustees' approval Tuesday -- even though the store's name or corporate identity wasn't revealed to them.

But will the new business be more interesting to shoppers or less once its air of mystery has been shed?

Both Economic Development Director Matt Frank and Mayor Tom Dailly denied that trustees' 5-0 vote approving the project was a leap of faith.

The important aspects of the business can be seen in the design details that had to be revealed, Frank said.

"Based upon the improvements that they're making, we know that it's a quality development," he said.

Dailly, who wasn't required to cast a tiebreaking vote even in Trustee Jack Sullivan's absence, said a name was not the most crucial piece of information about a grocery store.

"There might be other types of businesses where it makes a difference," Dailly said. "But a grocery store, no."

Frank, who said the village staff has been reviewing the proposal with hired representatives of the company, said its incentive to stay secretive for now is likely to maintain a competitive edge with what it will provide the local market.

He expects the name will be revealed when the store applies for its sign permits, possibly as soon as September.

The closest prior example Frank said he's seen of this approach was when Trader Joe's was planning its move into Schaumburg and didn't want it publicly known too soon.

But on that occasion, the village staff were let in on the secret and signed nondisclosure agreements. As of Tuesday, the village staff had still not been told the name of the newest proposed store, he said.

The store that will be in Unit A of the Schaumburg Corners Shopping Center at 16 E. Golf Road also received a special-use permit for a restaurant as it will have an 862-square-foot seating area where customers can consume their purchases on-site.