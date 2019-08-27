Mickey Finn's Brewery names new brewmaster

LIBERTYVILLE -- Mickey Finn's Brewery has named Jason Martens head brewmaster of Illinois' oldest brewpub.

Martens grew up in Libertyville and has been a regular at Finn's for years. He brings nearly a decade's worth of experience of making craft beer. Most recently, he served as the assistant brewmaster at Mundelein's Tighthead Brewing.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Martens says his love of craft beer started while he was in his 20s and "quickly evolved into home brewing and trying to create these flavorful beers myself."

"After years of home brewing and a couple of careers and a couple of kids, I found myself brewing professionally with my good friends at Tighthead Brewing Company," he said. "There I honed my skills producing beer for multiple state distribution"

Mickey Finn's has just released Martens first brew, "Can I Kick It?" It's a double dry hopped IPA. The first of many new beers coming this fall and winter. With the addition of the new brew, Finn's still plans to keep the popular staples like Bighead Pale, Oktoberfest, and of course Santa's Magic Belgian ale.