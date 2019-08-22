Blackwood BBQ to open outside Woodfield Mall Aug. 26

A bar will be an original feature for the new Blackwood BBQ location opening Monday, Aug. 26, just outside Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Blackwood BBQ

Blackwood BBQ will open its first suburban location Monday, Aug. 26, just outside Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Blackwood BBQ

Blackwood BBQ, known for its four restaurants in Chicago's Loop, will open its first suburban location Monday, Aug. 26, on an outlot of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The new eatery will be at 1711 E. Golf Road, in a nearly 3,000-square-foot unit at the west end of the middle building in the Woodfield Gatherings development.

A two-hour grand opening will begin at 11:30 a.m., featuring free food and music from DJ Faithful Anchor. Beginning the following day, Blackwood BBQ will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This location will introduce several firsts for the brand, partner David Sloan said, including new meat options such as Alabama half chickens and dry rubbed ribs, shareable items such as smoked wings and BBQ nachos, and new sides such as cowboy fries.

The Schaumburg site also will be the first to feature a dedicated bar -- built from a vintage crate from Chicago's Civic Opera House -- where specialty cocktails, craft beers, bourbon and frozen lemonade cocktails will be served.

The chain's partnership with Baker Miller will feature a seasonally changing pie menu in Schaumburg.

The suburban location also will boast more seating than its city counterparts -- 74 inside and an outdoor patio with eight picnic tables.

Since the opening of its Adams Street location in May, Blackwood BBQ has been partnering with the charity One Feeds Two, which provides school meals to children living in poverty around the world. For every meal purchased at any Blackwood location, a meal will be provided for a child in need, restaurant representatives said.