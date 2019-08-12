Pulse Technology to move HQ to Schaumburg

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comChip Miceli is CEO with Pulse Technology in Carol Stream. The company will be moving from Carol Stream to a new headquarters in Schaumburg later this year.

CAROL STREAM -- Pulse Technology said it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Schaumburg later this year.

Company President Chip Miceli said corporate IT and office design and supply firm has acquired a 36,500 square foot facility at 201 East Commerce Drive, Schaumburg, and is in the process of having the building retrofitted to suit the company's needs.

Miceli said that the new headquarters will have large, state of the art video walls for demonstrations and meetings, which will be complemented by a showroom featuring the latest in copiers, multifunction printers, and other office equipment. The Pulse Technology headquarters will also showcase its office furniture line.

Pulse is using the family-owned business Bear Construction to do the build out of the facility, which Miceli hopes will be ready for occupancy in September.

For the last two years, the firm has used its Carol Stream location at 262 Carlton Drive as headquarters. Pulse Technology acquired the Carol Stream building following an incident in 2017 when a microburst came through Elk Grove Village and essentially destroyed the building on Bonaventure Drive which had served as corporate headquarters for 30 years.