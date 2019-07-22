Baxter & Woodman opens Naperville office

Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers has opened a new office at 1548 Bond St., Suite 103 in Naperville. Photo courtesy of Baxter & Woodman

NAPERVILLE -- Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers has opened a new Naperville office to better serve the needs of the firm's growing client base.

The new office is located at 1548 Bond St., Suite 103. Baxter & Woodman now operates 6 office locations in Illinois and 12 nationwide.

Focused on serving municipal, county, and state government agencies, Baxter & Woodman provides planning, design, construction, and technology services for water, wastewater, stormwater, and transportation facilities.

The new Naperville office is led by Derek Wold, PE. Wold serves as an executive vice president on the firm's board of directors and leads the Baxter & Woodman Water Group. He has more than 23 years of experience managing design and construction projects and will oversee the growth and development of this region for the firm.

"Our new office space enhances our ability to deliver superior service to clients across the western suburbs and provides us with opportunities to support local agencies throughout Greater Chicago," said John V. Ambrose, PE, Baxter & Woodman President/CEO.