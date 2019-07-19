City Works opening in Wheeling in August

WHEELING -- Chicago-based Bottleneck Management will open a new City Works restaurant at 365 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling on Aug. 19.

It is the second location of City Works in Illinois, following the first which opened in Schaumburg in February. There are seven additional locations of the eatery and pour house throughout the country. The public is invited to get a sneak peek at its "First Draft" soft opening charity event on Aug 17, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Scholarship Assistance Fund Dollars for Scholars.

General Manager Nicole Boykin and Executive Chef Jacob Smith will oversee the new restaurant, which offers more than 90 local, regional, and global craft brews, complemented by classic American cuisine with chef-driven twists. City Works' draft system also extends to wine, showcasing eight varietals of draft wine.

Tickets for City Works' "First Draft" soft opening charity event can be purchased at https://www.cityworksrestaurant.com/wheeling/event/first-draft-charity-event/. Hours are Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m.-12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-12 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.