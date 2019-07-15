Prose to open first Illinois store in Wheaton

WHEATON -- Prose, a hand and foot care brand, will open its first Illinois location in next month.

The new premium boutique at 2044 S. Naperville Road will offer guests hand and foot services through its boutique design and products, as well as a personalized approach.

Prose Wheaton will also host a grand opening event from 4--7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Reinventing the traditional nail salon experience, PROSE was created to inspire an elegant, wellness-centric lifestyle. The new Wheaton location will offer 2,000 square feet of boutique space with amenities such as a consumer-centered manicure table with phone plug-ins and purse hooks and customized pedicure chairs and bowls. Guests will also enjoy extras including complimentary ring cleaning and fresh botanical or water during their service.

Prose Wheaton will also prioritize convenience and give consumers on-demand access to booking appointments either online or through a mobile app, simplifying the check-in and checkout process during each visit.

The Prose lifestyle is available to women, men and children through an affordable, risk-free membership program. In advance of the opening, guests are invited to take advantage of Prose's Early Bird Pricing, which includes 3 services for $95 per month and will be available to the first 200 members to enroll.

For more information, call (630) 729-7974 or visit https://www.myprose.com/boutiques/wheaton/