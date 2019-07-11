New Schaumburg pizzeria to get outdoor patio

A year after the opening of Napoli Per Tutti restaurant at 181 N. Barrington Road in Schaumburg, its owners have received approval for an outdoor seating patio for up to 32 people.

The 430-square-foot area along the west side of the building in the Prairie Towne Shopping Center north of Schaumburg Road will be enclosed by decorative metal fencing and allow a 6-foot-wide walkway around it.

While previous permits for seasonal outdoor seating in the space allowed for only 12 seats, the new arrangement will accommodate nearly three times as many.