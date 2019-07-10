The Capital Grille to open in Schaumburg July 18

The Capital Grille steak and seafood restaurant near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will open its doors Thursday, July 18.

The long-anticipated opening comes 14 months after construction of the restaurant's new 9,900-square-foot building was announced as a replacement for the vacant Joe's Crab Shack at 2000 E. Golf Road.

The Capital Grille can seat 277 customers and also has six private dining rooms that can accommodate from 10 to 54 guests at a time.

Hours of the new restaurant include lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Valet parking is available.

The restaurant chain has 58 locations across the nation, including in Rosemont, Lombard and downtown Chicago.

Joe's Crab Shack had been open on the same site in Schaumburg for 20 years before it closed along with a Gurnee location in August 2017.