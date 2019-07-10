Cajun seafood restaurant coming to Schaumburg

The longtime owner of Sze Chuan Cuisine restaurant in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood plans to open a new eatery named Louisiana Crab and Seafood in Schaumburg this fall.

Village trustees Tuesday approved Niles resident Shao Hong Tang's proposal to use the 1,770-square-foot space previously occupied by Paras Grocery Store and Restaurant at 410 W. Higgins Road in the Parkway Plaza retail center near the Hoffman Estates border.

Tang plans to serve Cajun-style clams, crawfish, shrimp, blue crab and lobster, among other dishes.

Familiarity with the area, including through a nearby Chinese school, was cited as the reason Schaumburg was chosen for this new venture.

Village inspectors identified several maintenance issues with the vacant space that must be addressed before a new occupancy permit is issued.

But these are largely considered to be the responsibility of the building owner rather than this new tenant.

A September or October opening is anticipated, depending on how long the renovations take.

The restaurant is expected to be open from 1 to 10 p.m. daily and see about 30 percent of its business from carryout orders.

It will seat about 60 to 70 customers and employ six people.

There are three existing tenants of Parkway Plaza -- Silks USA, Soho Nail Spa and Cabinetland -- but the new restaurant is expected to be the only business that will be open there on Sundays.