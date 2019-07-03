Edward-Elmhurst Sleep Center moves to Naperville

NAPERVILLE -- The Edward-Elmhurst Sleep Center, previously located at 27555 Diehl Road in Warrenville, has moved to 1259 Rickert Drive, Suite 100, in Naperville.

The Edward-Elmhurst Health Sleep Center in Naperville is a seven-room facility accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The Center utilizes the latest equipment to ensure patients are comfortable and relaxed for their overnight sleep study.

The phone number remains the same: (630) 646-3940. For more information, visit www.EEHealth.org/sleep. To schedule an appointment, call (630) 646-3940. A physician referral is required.