Mount Prospect business shuts down amid 'burnt cheese' odor complaints

An animal feed manufacturer in Mount Prospect's Kensington Business Center has shut down its operation in response to complaints about offensive odors.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said village staff members are meeting this week with officials from Prestige Feed Products, 431 N. Lakeview Court, to discuss what happens next.

"They will be shut down until they find a solution," Mayor Arlene Juracek said.

Residents living in a Des Plaines neighborhood near the Prestige facility have complained for weeks about a "burnt cheese" smell from the plant.

One of them, Becky Allen Pfisterer, addressed the village board Tuesday, asking why it took six weeks for the plant to cease operations after the first complaint was lodged.

"I don't that think this is the place for that type of business," she said, noting that the facility is surrounded by homes and the nearby Mount Prospect Ice Arena.

Cassady said the village began receiving complaints April 17. Officials made "fairly immediate" contact with the business owner and were encouraged with the company's responsiveness.

"We understand that may not be acceptable to the neighborhood," he said. "(It takes) a little bit of time. But we were very grateful that they shut down voluntarily."