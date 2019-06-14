Opening of Marq on Main development celebrated in Lisle

It was a ribbon cutting that was 15 years in the making.

Lisle officials on Thursday evening celebrated the grand opening of Marq on Main, a new apartment and retail complex in the village's downtown. The development, which includes 202 luxury apartments, sits on the former village hall site at the corner of Main Street and Burlington Avenue.

The town had been waiting for something new on the property since 2004, when the old village hall was demolished.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment for the village of Lisle to get this project completed," said Joe Broda, the former mayor who was part of the effort to find a developer. "It was worth the wait."

Naperville-based Marquette Companies bought the property from the village for $1 million in 2015, after gaining approval to construct two multistory buildings with commercial space on the first floor and apartments above.

Marquette President and CEO Nick Ryan said the site, which is located across from the Lisle Metra station, is ideal for the "transit-oriented" development.

"People want to live, work and play in the same location," Ryan said. "This is the perfect spot. We've got so many amenities here already."

Construction of the project began in April 2016. Marq on Main started accepting tenants in the fall and is now more than half occupied.

"I think it's being extremely well-received," said Ryan, adding that the complex is attracting young people, professionals and empty nesters.

Amenities residents can enjoy include a tech lounge with Wi-Fi, a club room, package delivery room, conference room and a resort-style pool with cabanas and a sun deck.

The new buildings have a total of roughly 14,000 square feet of commercial space that will add restaurant and retail uses to the downtown. The first eatery in the development -- Caffe di Moda -- is scheduled to have its grand opening on Wednesday. Another business tenant is Get Fit Together fitness center.

Existing businesses in downtown Lisle are expected to benefit from the influx of residents the apartments will bring. In addition, new businesses at the development should help increase foot traffic in the area.

"This new development is bringing a transformative and a new energy to downtown Lisle," Village Manager Eric Ertmoed said.

Jill Eidukas, executive director of the Lisle Area Chamber of Commerce, said the development has "opened new doors to Main Street in Lisle."

"Ten years ago, downtown Lisle did not look like this," Eidukas said as she stood inside one of the buildings. "This ups the game. We have all these new businesses. We're excited to see what else comes."