Massive flag raised to honor armed forces

hello

A 40-foot by 80-foot American flag was raised on a 130-foot pole Friday in a Flag Day ceremony at Camping World of Chicago at Route 176 and Darrell Road in Wauconda. courtesy of Camping World Holdings Inc.

An enormous American flag was raised Friday at Camping World of Chicago, Route 176 and Darrell Road, Wauconda, to honor the armed forces. A 130-foot pole was installed earlier this year. and a 40-foot by 80-foot flag raised on Flag Day as part of an event that included a barbecue and other activities. Representatives of American Legion Post No. 911, veterans and community leaders and residents were invited. The flag installation is part of a company project that began in 2014 and will continue this year in other markets, according to company officials.