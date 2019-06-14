Massive flag raised to honor armed forces
Updated 6/14/2019 9:30 PM
An enormous American flag was raised Friday at Camping World of Chicago, Route 176 and Darrell Road, Wauconda, to honor the armed forces. A 130-foot pole was installed earlier this year. and a 40-foot by 80-foot flag raised on Flag Day as part of an event that included a barbecue and other activities. Representatives of American Legion Post No. 911, veterans and community leaders and residents were invited. The flag installation is part of a company project that began in 2014 and will continue this year in other markets, according to company officials.
