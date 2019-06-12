Winfield gas station proposal back on track

hello

Plans for a new gas station in Winfield apparently are back on track with the village announcing the closing on the sale of a property along Roosevelt Road.

Village officials released a statement about the sale of roughly 7.5-acres at the southwest corner of Roosevelt and Winfield roads. They said a Bucky's station is proposed for the site.

The plan calls for the construction of nine fuel pumps and a 6,000-square-foot convenience store with an attached car wash. In addition, a "complementary" 5,500-square-foot retail store would be built by a third party.

"Winfield has been actively involved to make this project work, assembling properties and updating our policies to encourage quality development that is appropriate for the space," Village President Erik Spande said in the statement.

Officials said roughly one-third of the land will be set aside for wetland and green space. That will preserve "numerous significant trees on the site while providing large setbacks and buffers to neighboring residential properties," they said.

Bucky's is completing final engineering to secure approvals and permits, officials said. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Winfield in 2015 rezoned part of Roosevelt to allow for commercial development. The rezoned area includes the southwest corner of Winfield and Roosevelt roads and the north side of Roosevelt between Wynwood and Winfield roads.

Officials say the village has since taken steps to acquire purchase options on more than 90% of the frontages along its Roosevelt corridor, extending from Winfield Road over a quarter-mile to the village's western boundary. They said land in the rezoned area is being marketed for commercial use at a minimum lot size of seven acres per development.