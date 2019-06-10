Aptar acquires two pharma services firms

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup announced that it has acquired two pharmaceutical services companies, Nanopharm Ltd. and Gateway Analytical LLC, for a combined value of approximately $50 million.

The acquisitions are part of Aptar's strategy to broaden its portfolio of services that support pharmaceutical and biotech customers, the company said in a release.

Both acquisitions bring analytical, testing and development services for all stages of drug development and commercialization. The expanded services platform will enable Aptar Pharma to collaborate earlier with customers to support their complex drug formulations and delivery requirements as they face increasingly competitive and regulated markets.

Nanopharm, located in Newport, UK, is a science-driven, leading provider of orally inhaled and nasal drug product design and development services. Gateway Analytical, located in Gibsonia, PA, provides industry-leading particulate detection and predictive analytical services to customers developing injectable medicines. The companies' results will be included in the Pharma segment and the transactions are not expected to be dilutive to Aptar's earnings in 2019.

"Their expertise and capabilities will deepen our current range of services offered to customers who are developing and testing inhaled and injected medicines. This enables us to participate in a broader spectrum of the preclinical, clinical trial and market launch phases of drug development," said Aptar Pharma President Gael Touya.