Ferguson Enterprises expands Addison lease

Lee & Associates recently closed a long-term lease renewal and expansion for a 308,782-square-foot industrial space located at 880 S. Rohlwing Road in Addison. Photo courtesy of Lee & Associates

ADDISON -- Lee & Associates recently closed a long-term lease renewal and expansion for a 308,782-square-foot industrial space located at 880 S. Rohlwing Road in Addison.

The tenant, Ferguson Enterprises, is renewing their lease on 260,099 square feet and expanding into an additional 48,683 square feet.

Jeff Janda, SIOR, Jeff Galante and Tim McCahill, Principals of Lee & Associates' Illinois office, represented the owner, BREIT Industrial Canyon, LLC (DBA Link Industrial Properties). Kevin Segerson and Tom Sorrell of CBRE represented the tenant.