Five suburban entrepreneurs named EY award finalists

CHICAGO -- Five suburban entrepreneurs were among the Midwest finalists announced for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award in the Midwest.

The program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

The business leaders were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala on June 12 at Navy Pier in Chicago.

The Midwest program includes companies based in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The suburban finalists include:

• Amy Derick, M.D., Derick Dermatology, LLC, Arlington Heights

• Jeff VonDeylen, Ensono, Downers Grove

• Gary Walter, Infutor Data Solutions, LLC, Oak Brook

• RJ Parrilli, Midway Staffing Inc., Berwyn

• Sanjay Shah, Vistex, Hoffman Estates

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 16.

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.