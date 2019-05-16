 
Business

Nic's Organic Fast Food closes in Rolling Meadows, Woodfield Mall

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/16/2019 2:03 PM
  • Nic's Organic Fast Food has closed both its original location in Rolling Meadows and its year-old one in the new Dining Pavilion of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Nic's Organic Fast Food has closed its two locations in Rolling Meadows and Schaumburg.

When it first opened in a former Pizza Hut at 2102 Plum Grove Road in Rolling Meadows in March 2017, Nic's was the nation's first Quality Assurance International-certified organic drive-through restaurant.

Fourteen months later, its second location was among the original crop of eateries in Woodfield Mall's new Dining Pavilion.

The restaurant was the brainchild of Glenview residents Nicolette and Benjamin Brittsan, who said they approached organic food from the viewpoint that it didn't need to be pretentious.

