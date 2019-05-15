Schaumburg Barnes & Noble moving closer to Woodfield

The Barnes & Noble store and cafe in Schaumburg is planning to move east to this 14,000-square-foot space that previously housed HH Gregg in the Woodfield Village Green Shopping Center directly north of Woodfield Mall along Golf Road. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Facade changes are planned for the Schaumburg Barnes & Noble store's new location in a 14,000-square-foot space previously occupied by HH Gregg in the Woodfield Village Green Shopping Center. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg's longtime Barnes & Noble store is planning a move east along Golf Road to a new site that will be smaller but directly across the street from Woodfield Mall.

The imminent move will take the bookstore and its cafe from an outlot building in the Woodfield Plaza Shopping Center at 590 E. Golf Road to a storefront in the Woodfield Village Green Shopping Center last occupied by HH Gregg at 1470B E. Golf Road.

While the building it's leaving behind is just under 23,000 square feet, the new site is 14,000 square feet, which is a subdivided part of the space HH Gregg previously used, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.

The Barnes & Noble Cafe, which itself required and received a special-use permit from the village board, will occupy 1,700 square feet of the total space.

The new location also has received approval from the village administration for a new brick facade adjacent to the building's existing clock tower.

Borders, Barnes & Noble's long-defunct competitor, once occupied a different space at the eastern end of the Woodfield Village Green Shopping Center before the chain shut down in 2011.

Barnes & Noble corporate representatives could not be reached for comment Wednesday on the exact timing of the relocation and to what extent the closing of the old store would be coordinated with the opening of the new one.

The move will leave the store's former building with a vacancy to be filled. Frank said this is one of the issues he'll be thinking about as he meets with prospective tenants at the International Council of Shopping Centers annual conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center next week.

Though filling such a building isn't theoretically as challenging as it was for the 22,000-square-foot restaurant building on American Lane that soon will be occupied by both Schaumburg Banquet and the Indian restaurant Podi Dosa, it all comes down to timing, Frank said.

Types of businesses that might be a good fit include entertainment, fitness and apparel stores that use smaller footprints such as T.J. Maxx, Frank said.