Restoration Hardware Outlet opens in former Schaumburg Carson's

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/19/2019 4:21 PM
  • Restoration Hardware Outlet recently moved into the former Carson's in the Streets of Woodfield shopping center in Schaumburg.

Restoration Hardware Outlet has moved into the approximately 140,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Carson's at the Streets of Woodfield shopping center in Schaumburg.

The move demonstrates that there are specialty retailers in the market for larger spaces built for department stores, but finding one probably is never going to be easy, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.

The former Carson's visibility from Route 53 certainly was a selling point for the site, he said.

"I think location is always critical," Frank said. "We were fortunate Restoration Hardware was interested in this market."

Finding retailers like the upscale furniture store Restoration Hardware is increasingly important in maintaining centers like Streets of Woodfield as destinations, Frank said. And being an outlet makes the merchandise at the Schaumburg store a little more affordable, he said.

The challenge of filling the former Carson's was similar to that the village faced with the former Great Indoors space at Golf and Meacham roads seven years ago, Frank said. In that case, the space ultimately was divided between a PGA Tour Superstore and a 24-hour XSport Fitness health club.

Among the largest retail spaces in Schaumburg are those of the anchor stores at Woodfield Mall, at approximately 200,000 to 250,000 square feet each, Frank said.

While it probably would be difficult to backfill those with a single business, none are reporting any potential change of use to the village, he said.

