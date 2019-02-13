City Works in Schaumburg hosting preview for charity Feb. 23

A rendering of the new City Works Eatery and Pour House restaurant opening in front of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg on Golf Road. Courtesy of City Works

City Works Eatery and Pour House will officially open at 1850 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg on Monday, Feb. 25, but diners will have the opportunity to preview it at the "First Draft" soft opening charity event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/first-draft-charity-event-at-city-works-eatery-pour-house-tickets-55031051356?ref=ebtn.

All ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, an organization striving to end hunger throughout the Chicago area.

City Works offers more than 90 craft beers on draft, with nearly half sourced locally.